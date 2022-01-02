MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $129,504,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Workday by 109.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 648,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,474,000 after acquiring an additional 339,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Workday by 453.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,016,000 after acquiring an additional 318,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Workday by 103.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 280,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $273.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,035.67, a PEG ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.81 and a 200-day moving average of $260.96. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $118,104,482. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

