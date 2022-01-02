MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $25.01 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

