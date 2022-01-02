MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

