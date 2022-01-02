MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $40.62 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $59.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

