MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 130 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after acquiring an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,067,000 after acquiring an additional 208,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $234.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

