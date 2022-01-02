MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $32,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.29 and its 200-day moving average is $245.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.