MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 14,008 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 173.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.