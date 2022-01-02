MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,541 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $1,261,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $258.48 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day moving average of $216.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

