MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after buying an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,442,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.