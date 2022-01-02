Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Acquires 532 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

NYSE BIP opened at $60.81 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

