Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $41.83 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 779,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.7% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $41,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 91.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 52.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 236,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 415,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

