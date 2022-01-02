Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 45.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 16.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 113.6% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGC opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGC. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

