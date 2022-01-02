Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 14.5% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.71% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $358,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,228,000 after acquiring an additional 317,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after buying an additional 30,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,740,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,012,000 after buying an additional 147,260 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Shares of CM stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.