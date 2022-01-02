Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Shares Up 2%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.30. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

