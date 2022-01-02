Nasdacoin Price Down 39.7% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $84,921.15 and approximately $9,420.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 39.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,864,450 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

