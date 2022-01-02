Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 4th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 4.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $602.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $640.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

