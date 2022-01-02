New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $112.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.