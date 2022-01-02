New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 136,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.