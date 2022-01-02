New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,443 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Churchill Downs worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $240.90 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.