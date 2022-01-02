New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,928 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Targa Resources worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $52.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 2.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

