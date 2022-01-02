New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.07 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,264 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Livent worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Livent by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Livent by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

