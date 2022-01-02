New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 47,056 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,056 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.36% of Caleres worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,218 shares of company stock worth $1,584,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

