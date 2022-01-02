New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,718 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,718 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Donaldson worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

