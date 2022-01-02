NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Up 37.3% Over Last Week (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $2,749.61 or 0.05848720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $559,359.77 and $2,274.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005137 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 203 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

