Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 282,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

