Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 20,370 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of NiSource worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

