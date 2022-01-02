Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,966,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,531,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

CMG stock opened at $1,748.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,739.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,763.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

