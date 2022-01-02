Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in WestRock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $44.36 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

