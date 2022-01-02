Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives $7.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.74.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,342,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,945,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,578,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

