Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NDLS opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $414.40 million, a P/E ratio of 100.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

