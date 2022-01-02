Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 5,754,949 shares trading hands.

NAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

