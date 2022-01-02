Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 453,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

