Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Increased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

