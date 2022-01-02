Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.42. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1,219,466 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 5,299.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nxt-ID by 2,456.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 904,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nxt-ID by 35.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 117,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 562.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 281,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

