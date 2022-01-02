O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of O-I Glass worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE:OI opened at $12.03 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

