O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $336.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

