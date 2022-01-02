O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Okta by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $224.17 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day moving average of $242.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

