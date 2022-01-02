O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $196.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.82 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

