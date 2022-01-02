O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 15,201 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises approximately 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $47.03 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock valued at $80,918,361 over the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

