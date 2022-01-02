O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,144 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,542,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,556 shares of company stock worth $37,050,639 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $529.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.26. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.91 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.