O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 44,780 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,780 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

