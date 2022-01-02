O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 60,401 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,401 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.8% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $59.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

