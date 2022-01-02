O3Swap (O3) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.31 or 0.08031429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00058168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.78 or 0.99860117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007557 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

