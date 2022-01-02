Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 4,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Redfin by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Redfin by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after buying an additional 259,334 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $38.39 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $459,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

