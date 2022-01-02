Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

AZEK opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 1.38.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

