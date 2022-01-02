Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,748.25 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,739.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,763.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

