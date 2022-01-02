Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 619 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.