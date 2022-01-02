Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.34 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.95 ($0.82). 242,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 693,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.65 ($0.82).

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Mutual from GBX 87 ($1.17) to GBX 79 ($1.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.64. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

