ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for 6.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

