Onex Co. (ONEXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.
Shares of ONEXF opened at $78.44 on Friday. Onex has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.55.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter.
About Onex
ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.
