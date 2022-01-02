Onex Co. (ONEXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Shares of ONEXF opened at $78.44 on Friday. Onex has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities started coverage on Onex in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.